Tucker Asset Management LLC Buys 1,418 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 56.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RSG traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.80. 612,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,749. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.58 and a twelve month high of $192.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $58.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $182.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $182.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.92.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

