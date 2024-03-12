Tucker Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 51.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 75,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter worth $2,777,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 71,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 29,582 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,053,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,221,000 after purchasing an additional 54,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter valued at about $987,000.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FDL traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.65. 345,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,362. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.86. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $37.71.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.