Tucker Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 63.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Waste Management by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $523,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at $6,217,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $33,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,219,441. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $523,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,217,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,954 shares of company stock valued at $7,648,660. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM stock traded up $1.09 on Tuesday, reaching $210.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,802. The company has a market capitalization of $84.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.64 and a 1 year high of $210.53.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

