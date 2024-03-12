Tucker Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 153.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,566 shares during the quarter. ProShares UltraPro QQQ accounts for 0.3% of Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 285.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 963,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,310,000 after purchasing an additional 713,425 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,895,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,225,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 529,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,864,000 after purchasing an additional 171,994 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Up 3.9 %

TQQQ traded up $2.33 on Tuesday, hitting $61.69. 74,247,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,058,836. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.67 and a 200-day moving average of $46.22. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12-month low of $20.13 and a 12-month high of $64.13.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

