Tucker Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,490 CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN)

Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in CVR Partners during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 508.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 189.3% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in CVR Partners during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CVR Partners by 707.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

CVR Partners Price Performance

UAN stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.60. The stock had a trading volume of 23,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,092. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.47. CVR Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $104.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.39 million, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.28.

CVR Partners Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.24%. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.20%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CVR Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVR Partners

CVR Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.