Tucker Asset Management LLC Acquires 160 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Diageo by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Diageo by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DEO shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Argus lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,778.00.

Diageo Price Performance

DEO traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $149.72. 354,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,749. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $135.63 and a 12 month high of $190.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.97 and its 200-day moving average is $149.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

Diageo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

