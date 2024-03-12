Tucker Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,055 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.77.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $165.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,508,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,638,588. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.57. The company has a market cap of $227.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

