TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

TRX Gold Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of TRX Gold stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.29 million, a PE ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average is $0.38. TRX Gold has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $0.60.

Get TRX Gold alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of TRX Gold by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 995,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 339,930 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in TRX Gold during the second quarter worth $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in TRX Gold during the second quarter worth $119,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in TRX Gold by 211.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 74,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in TRX Gold by 493.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 211,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

TRX Gold Company Profile

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.