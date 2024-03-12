Trust Co. of Vermont Trims Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,602 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in American Express by 1.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 3.7% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $221.91. 408,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,269,464. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $224.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $202.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $160.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express Cuts Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.41%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

