Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 325 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,536,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,324,267,000 after purchasing an additional 95,396 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960,552 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,119,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $754,838,000 after purchasing an additional 639,246 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,653,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $687,808,000 after purchasing an additional 198,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,704,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,028 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on DD. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DD traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.79. 462,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,560,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $78.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.94 and its 200-day moving average is $72.09.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.44%.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.