Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 2,929 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,929 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $185.89. 76,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,690. The company has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $147.94 and a one year high of $187.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.66 and a 200 day moving average of $169.05.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

