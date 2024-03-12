Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 11,368 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,368 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BAC. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.53.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.6 %

Bank of America stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.09. The stock had a trading volume of 7,603,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,527,668. The stock has a market cap of $284.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $36.15.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

