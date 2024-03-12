Trust Co. of Vermont Lowers Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,433 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Truist Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on TFC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Truist Financial stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $37.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,907,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,918,648. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $38.47.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently -192.59%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

