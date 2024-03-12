Trust Co. of Vermont Decreases Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after purchasing an additional 481,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,344,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,779,000 after acquiring an additional 155,203 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $612,531,000 after acquiring an additional 185,529 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,032,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $511,903,000 after purchasing an additional 55,046 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 16,507.5% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,611,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

GPC traded up $1.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.12. The stock had a trading volume of 166,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,239. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.63. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $126.35 and a one year high of $174.91.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 31.64%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.87%.

A number of research analysts have commented on GPC shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.33.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

