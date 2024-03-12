Trust Co. of Vermont Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.24. The stock had a trading volume of 98,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,844. The company has a market capitalization of $60.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $233.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.31. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $246.52.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

