Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Travelzoo from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Travelzoo Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $9.60 on Friday. Travelzoo has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $10.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.07. The firm has a market cap of $134.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.70.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The information services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). Travelzoo had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 137.36%. The firm had revenue of $21.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.59 million. Research analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $87,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,393,302 shares in the company, valued at $46,975,660.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 30.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 118,300 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Travelzoo by 16.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 411,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 56,741 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 382,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Travelzoo by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 17,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Travelzoo by 2,055.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 204,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 195,239 shares in the last quarter. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

