Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.26.
Several equities analysts recently commented on COOK shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.50 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Traeger in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Traeger from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Traeger in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Traeger
Traeger Stock Performance
Traeger stock opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.67. Traeger has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $6.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.
Traeger Company Profile
Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.
