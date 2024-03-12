Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.26.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COOK shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.50 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Traeger in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Traeger from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Traeger in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COOK. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Traeger by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Traeger by 18.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 13,040 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Traeger by 134.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Traeger by 39.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 8,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Traeger by 17.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,774,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,204,000 after buying an additional 260,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.28% of the company’s stock.

Traeger stock opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.67. Traeger has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $6.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

