Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML) Sets New 1-Year High at $43.75

Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.75 and last traded at $43.14, with a volume of 24542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRML shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

Tourmaline Bio Trading Up 6.4 %

Insider Activity at Tourmaline Bio

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.53. The stock has a market cap of $903.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.45.

In other news, Director Mark Mcdade bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 448,431 shares in the company, valued at $14,574,007.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tourmaline Bio

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRML. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tourmaline Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,427,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tourmaline Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $15,495,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tourmaline Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Tourmaline Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $546,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tourmaline Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Tourmaline Bio Company Profile

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

