Toncoin (TON) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $12.68 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded up 37.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for about $3.71 or 0.00005165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a market cap of $12.68 billion and approximately $315.76 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00017224 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00025342 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001721 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,810.83 or 0.99835188 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.19 or 0.00180998 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00008781 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,104,121,495 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,104,104,563.600205 with 3,468,581,426.563871 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 3.7221033 USD and is up 33.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 209 active market(s) with $286,189,279.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

