Tompkins Financial Corp Trims Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Tompkins Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,140 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in GSK were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in GSK by 7.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,099,513 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $656,107,000 after buying an additional 1,291,161 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of GSK by 5.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,292,913 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,383,000 after acquiring an additional 673,419 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of GSK by 2.4% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,058,770 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,130,000 after acquiring an additional 287,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 32.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in GSK by 5.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,079,897 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,896,000 after purchasing an additional 389,871 shares during the period. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GSK opened at $42.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $33.20 and a 52 week high of $43.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). GSK had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 51.45%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.3564 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 52.82%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GSK. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

