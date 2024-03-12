Tompkins Financial Corp Trims Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Tompkins Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $78.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $78.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.78.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

