Tompkins Financial Corp Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8,482.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,871,000 after purchasing an additional 972,908 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,584,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 539,472 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,246,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,887,000 after purchasing an additional 393,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,107,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $64.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.46.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

