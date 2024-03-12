Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 4,200 Shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Free Report) by 30.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 2,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FCG opened at $25.62 on Tuesday. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $27.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.39 million, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.90.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

