Tompkins Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,627 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after buying an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Tesla by 203.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,882 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tesla by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,132,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tesla by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,254,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,570 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA opened at $177.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $566.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.87 and a 200-day moving average of $228.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.37 and a 52 week high of $299.29.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. Tesla’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,893 shares of company stock worth $21,512,829. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $297.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.04.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

