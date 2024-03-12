Tompkins Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 2,631.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savoie Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $443,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Crown Castle by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 50,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Crown Castle by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 30,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 21,295 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Crown Castle by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 233,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,487,000 after acquiring an additional 98,557 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $112.26 on Tuesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $136.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.20. The stock has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.92%.

CCI has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.33.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

