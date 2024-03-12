Tompkins Financial Corp Increases Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 184.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RWJ. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,470,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,677,000 after acquiring an additional 52,106 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF stock opened at $41.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.51 and a 200-day moving average of $38.37. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $42.27.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.