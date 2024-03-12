Tompkins Financial Corp Increases Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 184.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RWJ. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,470,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,677,000 after acquiring an additional 52,106 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF stock opened at $41.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.51 and a 200-day moving average of $38.37. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $42.27.
About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF
The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.
