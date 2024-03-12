Tompkins Financial Corp Has $37,000 Stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WOOD opened at $80.76 on Tuesday. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 1 year low of $68.75 and a 1 year high of $82.05. The stock has a market cap of $208.36 million, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.79 and a 200 day moving average of $76.02.

About iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

