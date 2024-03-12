Tompkins Financial Corp Has $118,000 Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Tompkins Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,338,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,041,714,000 after buying an additional 241,019 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,307,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $816,785,000 after buying an additional 273,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,634,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $492,509,000 after purchasing an additional 74,164 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,313,000 after buying an additional 808,207 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,574,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,414,000 after purchasing an additional 84,844 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.83.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $72.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.48. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $86.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 79.82%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

