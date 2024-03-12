Tompkins Financial Corp Decreases Position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Tompkins Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 91.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after buying an additional 14,934 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 275.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $303,000.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Agribusiness ETF stock opened at $73.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $965.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 1 year low of $69.93 and a 1 year high of $88.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.21.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.