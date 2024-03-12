Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires New Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Capital lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

ADM stock opened at $54.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.96. The stock has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.75. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $87.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.07). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.86%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

