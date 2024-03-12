Tirupati Graphite (LON:TGR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.75

Tirupati Graphite plc (LON:TGR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.75 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5 ($0.06), with a volume of 905092 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.10 ($0.07).

Tirupati Graphite Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 10.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.75 and a beta of 0.69.

Tirupati Graphite Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tirupati Graphite plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist graphite and graphene producer in Madagascar and India. It owns and operates the Vatomina and Sahamamy flake graphite projects located in Madagascar. The company also provides mineral processing technology development services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tirupati Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tirupati Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.