TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Price Performance

TXMD opened at $2.25 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $4.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXMD. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 6.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 22.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 46,974 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 312,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 14,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in TherapeuticsMD by 258.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,069 shares during the last quarter. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

