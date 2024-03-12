The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,177 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TD traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $60.58. 352,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,902,559. The firm has a market cap of $107.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.36. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $54.69 and a fifty-two week high of $66.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.7519 per share. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TD shares. Bank of America downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Scotiabank cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

