The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Purchased by Alamar Capital Management LLC

Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the quarter. Kraft Heinz accounts for approximately 1.8% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,638,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,814,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,686,000 after purchasing an additional 312,617 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 13,616 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 85,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,817,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,236,235. The stock has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.67. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.84.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 69.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at $37,717,702.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

