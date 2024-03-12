The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.78.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $32.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.32 and its 200 day moving average is $31.09. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 46.32%.

In related news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 40,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $1,300,654.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,844,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 18,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $591,900.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,958. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 40,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $1,300,654.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,844,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,038,601 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

