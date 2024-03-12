The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 0.8% of B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $29,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD traded up $3.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $375.27. 1,493,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,990,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $360.96 and its 200-day moving average is $330.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $385.10. The company has a market capitalization of $373.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Home Depot from $387.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.75.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

