The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

The GDL Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years.

The GDL Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

The GDL Fund stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.96. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,655. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.87. The GDL Fund has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $8.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The GDL Fund

The GDL Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of The GDL Fund by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of The GDL Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in The GDL Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The GDL Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in The GDL Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000.

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

