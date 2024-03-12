The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Stake Boosted by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,377 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $4,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.87.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of CI traded up $1.53 on Tuesday, hitting $343.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,426. The company has a market capitalization of $100.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $347.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $322.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.45.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total value of $12,760,149.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,394,985.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 6,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,068,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,180,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total transaction of $12,760,149.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,321 shares in the company, valued at $110,394,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,836 shares of company stock worth $21,181,534 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

