The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management cut its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 53.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,184 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 16.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.62. The company had a trading volume of 6,247,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,681,033. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $71.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $118.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.43.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SCHW. Citigroup lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.92.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $4,628,977.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,251,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,704,959.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,607 shares of company stock valued at $13,214,499 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

