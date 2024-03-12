The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Holdings Raised by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,752 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Boeing were worth $11,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. CNB Bank lifted its stake in Boeing by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in Boeing by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.63.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA traded down $7.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,505,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,436,782. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.85. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

