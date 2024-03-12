Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Textainer Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TGH stock opened at $49.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.01. Textainer Group has a 1 year low of $30.22 and a 1 year high of $50.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $190.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.71 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Textainer Group will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Textainer Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Textainer Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Textainer Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Textainer Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Textainer Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Textainer Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 162,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Textainer Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

Featured Stories

