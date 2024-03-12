Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Textainer Group Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of TGH stock opened at $49.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.01. Textainer Group has a 1 year low of $30.22 and a 1 year high of $50.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $190.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.71 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Textainer Group will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Textainer Group Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Textainer Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Textainer Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Textainer Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Textainer Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 162,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Textainer Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.
About Textainer Group
Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Textainer Group
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Unbearably Good Investment: A Build-A-Bear Stock Analysis
- What are earnings reports?
- Coinbase Stock Tempting but isn’t without its Risks
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- This Industrial Products Stock is Goldman’s Favorite This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.