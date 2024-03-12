Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,450,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 76,247 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for 0.8% of Wellington Management Group LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,205,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXQ Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 121,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,384,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,952,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $310,448,000 after buying an additional 573,241 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,368,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,566,931. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.57. The stock has a market cap of $158.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 73.65%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

