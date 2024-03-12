Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Holdings Decreased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.7 %

Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.42. 1,134,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,541,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.57.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 73.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXN. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Instruments

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.