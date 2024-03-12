Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,097 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Tesla by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 25.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,893 shares of company stock worth $21,512,829. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.75. The company had a trading volume of 49,841,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,671,539. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $152.37 and a one year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Tesla from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.04.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

