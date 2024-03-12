Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Fortis Group Advisors LLC

Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,631 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. Synergy Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.3% in the second quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 6,432 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth approximately $429,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.6% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 8.9% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,893 shares of company stock worth $21,512,829. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tesla from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Tesla from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Tesla from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.04.

TSLA traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $178.21. 70,943,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,125,805. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.87 and a 200-day moving average of $228.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.37 and a 12-month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

