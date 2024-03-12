Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Bought by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 280.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,795 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of THC. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth $5,673,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 9.9% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 786,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,846,000 after purchasing an additional 25,077 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 2.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 40.7% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 36,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 10,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 17,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.84, for a total value of $1,612,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,756.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.84, for a total value of $1,612,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,148 shares in the company, valued at $772,756.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 18,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.96, for a total transaction of $1,761,569.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,698.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,268 shares of company stock worth $3,559,090 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of THC stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $97.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,207. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.39. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $49.76 and a 12-month high of $100.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.07.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.27.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

