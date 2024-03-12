Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,993 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 10,291 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 1.12% of Teekay Tankers worth $15,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 10,816.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 655 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 48.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay Tankers Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE TNK opened at $53.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.71. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $64.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.59, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of -0.28.

Teekay Tankers Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.73%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TNK shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Teekay Tankers from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

