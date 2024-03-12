Teck Resources Limited (TECK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0925 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Teck Resources has increased its dividend by an average of 34.8% annually over the last three years. Teck Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 14.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Teck Resources to earn $2.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.37 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Price Performance

Teck Resources stock opened at $41.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Teck Resources has a one year low of $32.48 and a one year high of $49.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teck Resources

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Teck Resources by 263.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.96.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TECK

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.