Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Purchased by Pantechnicon Advisors LLP

Pantechnicon Advisors LLP raised its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 40.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 133,000 shares during the period. Teck Resources accounts for about 8.7% of Pantechnicon Advisors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Pantechnicon Advisors LLP owned 0.09% of Teck Resources worth $20,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 249.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 263.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TECK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Teck Resources from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.96.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

TECK traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.66. 516,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,608,553. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $32.48 and a one year high of $49.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.02 and its 200 day moving average is $39.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.79%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

