TD Securities Raises Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target to C$22.00

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Bird Construction from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$18.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$16.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Bird Construction from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$20.06.

Bird Construction Price Performance

Bird Construction Dividend Announcement

Shares of BDT opened at C$18.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.05. Bird Construction has a fifty-two week low of C$8.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of C$996.90 million, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.0358 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.86%.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

